New heavy duty body armor vests to be ordered for special unit of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Deputies in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Team will soon be outfitted with brand-new body armor, heavy-duty vests used when responding to a crisis or high-level emergency in the county.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of 13 new vests which cost $5,262.72 apiece, according to Vicky McDonold, director of the Sheriff’s Office Administrative Services, for a total cost of $68,415.36.

Advertisement

The county will pay for the vests with grant funds from the Urban Areas Security Initiative program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. McDonold said the grant program helps law enforcement agencies prepare for and prevent crises.

Briefing documents provided to the commissioners state that “body armor vests are essential items of protective equipment which are critical for officer safety. As such, they have a defined service life. This proposed purchase will allow vest replacement to be accomplished in a timely manner, allowing for continued protection for all officers.”

Advertisement

The heavy-duty vests will only be used by deputies when operating as part of the Carroll County Crisis Response Team, McDonold said. Members of this team, also known as the SWAT team, handle hostage situations, high-risk search warrants and barricades, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said in an interview. The team includes 17 officers who respond to about 55 high-risk incidents in the county each year.

“They need a different type of vest than the traditional vests that the deputies wear every day,” McDonold added.

While traditional bulletproof vests are less expensive and worn under clothing, the body armor vests are worn on top of clothing and include a number of ballistic protection components that make them more costly.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The last time these vests were replaced was in 2018, and they are on a five-year replacement schedule, McDonold told commissioners, adding that the old vests would be used for training purposes once the new ones arrive.

The vests are being purchased from Lawmen Supply Company, which sells equipment and products to public safety officers and first responders.