Carroll County expands coronavirus relief funding to service organizations with restaurants, service-oriented businesses

Jack Lyburn, the county’s economic development director, told the commissioners the county has issued 99 awards for a total of $694,000 to restaurants, an average of about $7,000 to each establishment, leaving them with a balance of $516,000. He said in the last two days, his office has contacted 70 other restaurants to encourage them to apply. He said it “looks like we’ll be close” in terms of finding recipients for the rest of the funds by the end of December.