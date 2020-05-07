Vehicles, some with boats, lined up outside the Piney Run Park gatehouse at 7 a.m. Thursday.
“There were six cars waiting at the gates to come in," said Jeff Degitz, director of Recreation and Parks for Carroll County.
It was a similar scene at golf courses around Carroll County.
The Links at Challedon in Mount Airy, Oakmont Green in Hampstead, Westminster National in Westminster and River Downs in Finksburg all reopened on Thursday with some concessions to social distancing. (The McDaniel College course is planning to reopen Friday.)
Piney Branch Golf Club, a private facility in Upperco, also reopened and saw plenty of play.
“We were booked solid from 10 to 6,” Piney Branch assistant professional Cory Love said Thursday evening. “Our members were eager to get back out there and I can’t blame them.”
The day before, Gov. Larry Hogan announced an easing of restrictions previously placed on outdoor recreational activities. He amended his stay-at-home order to allow for individual and small group sports — such as golfing and tennis, outdoor fitness instruction, recreational fishing and hunting, recreational boating and horseback riding — starting Thursday morning.
As a result, Carroll County is again allowing boating and fishing at Piney Run in Eldersburg, Degitz said. Boat rentals have not begun, but that will come soon, he said. Rentals typically begin Memorial Day weekend. The Piney Run Nature Center continues to be closed.
Degitz is glad to see people getting outdoors.
“People have been cooped up and they’re ready to get out," he said.
The county plans to reopen the Hap Baker Firearms Facility in Westminster on May 13, according to Degitz, with some restrictions. Visitors will have to wear masks, and staff are looking to close four of the nine lanes at the pistol range to maintain social distancing, he said. Degitz believes there is sufficient space at the rifle range.
All regular, in-person Carroll County Recreation and Parks programs and events, including all recreation council activities, are canceled through June 30, Degitz confirmed Thursday.
“We’re all very much looking forward to getting back to some sense of normalcy," he said, noting it must be done safely.