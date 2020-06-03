Black Lives Matter protests organized in Westminster and Sykesville through Friday

Protests in connection with the Black Lives Matter movement are being held each day this week in Westminster and Sykesville.
Demonstrations in Westminster are being held each day at 3 p.m. on Main Street in front of the Carroll County Public Library branch, and in Sykesville each day on Main Street at 5 p.m.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is providing support to the protesters, according to Sheriff Jim DeWees. Attendance has ranged from 50 to 70 people, he said.
“There have been no issues,” DeWees said in a text message. “The events have been very peaceful and the protesters have been very kind.”
DeWees added that the Sheriff’s Office “has assisted the local police departments where the protests have been taking place to make sure everyone is able to exercise their rights.”
A flyer advertising the protests says local law enforcement is providing security and has been “extremely supportive thus far.”
There have been no counter protests, according to DeWees.
The flyer also recommends attendees bring signs, a bottle of water and “positive attitudes.”
Protests relating to the Black Lives Matter movement have been held around the country in recent days, since George Floyd died in Minneapolis last week after then-police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes. Protesters have organized in Baltimore and its suburbs, as well as across the U.S., in expressing outrage and frustration over Floyd, a black man, dying in the custody of white police officers.
