The Hampstead house made infamous after dozens of dogs were found dead there and dozens more were found in horrendous conditions in April is being demolished.
Workers with Westminster’s WTC Contractors Inc. were demolishing the house starting at 7 a.m. Friday, according to Oliver White of WTC. White did not expect them to complete the demolition Friday because of more trash at the property than they anticipated.
Two occupants of the home at 4302 Black Rock Road were each charged with 109 counts of aggravated animal cruelty after 27 dogs were found dead and 27 others were found in squalor in April.
John J. Roberts, 49, pleaded guilty in October to 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and was sentenced to 33 years in prison, with all but 11 years and 11 days suspended.
Laura S. Filler, 56, also pleaded guilty in October to 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, but is not scheduled to be sentenced until Jan. 17, according to online court records. She is being held until her sentencing.
Filler and Roberts had been renting the home since 2008 and were operating an “unlicensed breeding operation” that Filler referred to as “Black Rock Dalmatians” and “Black Rock Puppies” on social media, according to the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
White had only found out about what happened at the home Friday morning.
“I feel bad for the dogs," he said, “I’m a dog person.”
Chris Winebrenner, county communications manager, confirmed Friday that a demolition permit was issued from the county permits office. She did not have any further details. A spokesperson of the permits office did not provide a copy of the permit.
Times reporter Mary Grace Keller contributed to this article.