Those who enjoy hiking would do well to make noise as they travel, Brackett said. If a black bear hears someone coming, they’ll likely keep away, he said. In the rare instance a person comes face to face with a black bear, he recommends the person stay still then slowly back up so as not to be perceived as a threat. Any time someone sees a black bear that isn’t an immediate threat, Brackett advises the person call the Baltimore Environmental Police’s 24-hour, non-emergency line at 410-517-3600, or 911 for emergencies.