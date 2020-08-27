Carroll Biz Challenge: Dirigible Systems strives to help users maintain productivity with fog computing

Julius Knapp and his business partner Christopher Nallo both have previous work experience in software development and, together, they laid the groundwork to create a system similar to a storage cloud, but closer to the ground.
Knapp and Nallo developed Dirigible Systems, a fog computing company designed to make it easier for users to access data and resources with smaller systems closer to where the applications are generating data.
Fog computing is the concept of a network fabric that stretches from the outer edges of where data is created to where it will eventually be stored, bringing the data closer to users who are producing and consuming the data.
“It just kind of worked out really well that the two of us had kind of complimentary skill sets,” Knapp said. “This was definitely something, with Westminster having the fiber network in town, we really saw this as a good opportunity with the two us and the resources available in Westminster to try and make this a reality.”
Dirigible Systems is one of five finalists in this year’s Carroll County Biz Challenge, a “Shark Tank” style competition in which local entrepreneurs pitch business ideas, make connections, get publicity, and compete for a $5,000 cash prize and thousands of dollars worth of additional prizes and services. Sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, the event is in its ninth year.
The other finalists, chosen from 29 applicants are: Covalent Spirits, RetroStrap, Together Studios, and Willet Family Farm. They will compete in the live finale at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, with contestants making their pitches to judges live at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no audience this year, but people can stream the event live at CarrollBizChallenge.com or watch it on Comcast channels 19 or 1086 and vote for their favorites.
Knapp completed multiple software application installs for a large number of clients when he previously worked for the Department of Defense and said he ran into issues with the way these applications communicated with the cloud to store and process data.
“This model works really well when you have like one or two applications trying to query the cloud,” Knapp said. “Once you have hundreds or thousands of deployments, things really start to slow down.”
Fog computing gives users better security and a more satisfactory performance overall, Knapp said, and he wants those same results for Dirigible Systems customers. Knapp said the pandemic could provide users with a lot of opportunities to use this technology to maintain productivity.
Knapp, a Howard County native, moved to Westminster about seven years ago and said he was attracted to the area’s municipal fiber network and mix of industries. If he and Nallo win the Biz Challenge, Knapp said he wants to put the prize money toward building partnerships with other businesses in the county as well as create a public fog instance on the Westminster Fiber Network.
Above all, he wants to push the word out of Dirigible Systems’ existence.
Latest Carroll County News
“Being a finalist helps a lot with that,” Knapp said. “We definitely want to put that money to good use and see if we can get some more people on board.”