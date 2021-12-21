Carroll business briefs: Strouse Corp. celebrates employee safety; Tegeler earns professional designation; Charest selected as hospital SuperStar; Chamber announces new board chair, directors

The Strouse Corp. held a safety celebration for its employees as a thank you for their hard work and dedication and reaching a safety milestone resulting in five years without a lost-time injury. To kick off the event, which included a catered lunch, employees were brought together to sign a customized “5 Years of Safe Days” banner that will hang in the building to honor them. HMS, Strouse’s insurance broker and Selective, Strouse’s insurance provider, sponsored lunch and various gifts to award employees. Strouse is a die cut adhesive manufacturer in Westminster with more than 30 years of industry experience, serving the medical, automotive, electronics, military and appliance industries. (Mallory Kehne/Mallory Kehne)