Carroll business briefs: Strouse Corp. celebrates employee safety; Tegeler earns professional designation; Charest selected as hospital SuperStar; Chamber announces new board chair, directors

Strouse Corp. celebrates employee safety
Tegeler earns professional designation
Harvey Tegeler, of Interstate Financial Services Inc., in Westminster, was awarded the Financial Services Certified Professional designation from The American College of Financial Services. The designation is available to financial services professionals and includes foundational skills needed to build a successful financial planning practice; how to identify, market to, and build relationships with potential prospects and clients; knowledge of current financial products on the market; maintaining ethical practices while growing one’s consulting business; and retirement and estate planning skills and concepts.
Charest selected as hospital SuperStar
Registered nurse Stevie Charest, intermediate care unit, was selected as Carroll Hospital’s November SuperStar of the Month. A team member since 2020, Charest was chosen for going above and beyond her normal duties to transport an acutely ill mother from the IMC to the Family Birthplace to visit and bond with her newborn baby.
Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the achievements of members of Carroll Hospital staff with a program called WOW Service Awards. From those who are nominated to receive WOW Service Awards, one SuperStar of the Month is chosen. From a year’s worth of winners, one SuperStar of the Year is selected. Community members and hospital employees are encouraged to nominate a hospital team member who has demonstrated a special dedication and devotion to their job. For more information, call 410-871-6833.
Chamber announces new board chair, directors
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors elections took place at an Oct. 7 meeting. Serving as chairwoman of the board beginning 2022-24 is Valerie Giovagnoni, manager of communications and change management for Ting Internet.
In addition to the chairwoman, five new board of directors have been elected, including Dr. Julia Jasken, president of McDaniel College; Jon Weetman, Jonathan C. Weetman Attorney at Law, LLC; Lyndi McNulty, owner of Gizmos Art; Lenny Mills, COO at Shelter Systems; and Dr. Steven Lockard, superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools. New directors are eligible to serve two consecutive, three-year terms after which time they are asked to step down for a period of one year. After a one-year break, they are eligible to run again for a board of director position.
Business briefs offer information about Carroll County-based companies, employees and their operations, news of awards, promotions, new business openings, new hires, etc. Send your release to the Carroll County Times, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158, or cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.