Carroll County business briefs: McDaniel staff receives Arch Award; CarneyKelehan law firm honors; Physician of month award

McDaniel staff receives Arch Award
CarneyKelehan law firm and Meachum honored
Columbia-based Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett and Scherr LLP, with an office in Westminster, was ranked among the 2022 “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News & World Report magazine and Best Lawyers, the oldest peer-review publication in the legal profession. CarneyKelehan was ranked in Baltimore’s first tier for real estate law and second tier for business organizations law and construction law.
The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews and additional information provided by law firms. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in “The Best Lawyers in America,” which recognizes practicing attorneys in the U.S. The publication selected Kevin Kelehan as a best lawyer in construction law and real estate law and Tom Meachum as a best lawyer in real estate law for 2022.
Meachum, managing partner of the Westminster office, focuses on zoning and development law, general real estate, business law, employment law, estate administration and litigation and alcohol beverage licensing. Meachum lives in Westminster and has offices in the firm’s Columbia and Westminster offices.
Kleinow receives physician of month award
Paul Kleinow, M.D., critical care medicine, was chosen as Carroll Hospital’s October Physician of the Month. Affiliated with the hospital for two years, Dr. Kleinow was recognized for his exceptional care of a seriously ill patient as well as his compassion toward the patient’s family.
Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the patient care achievements of physicians, as well as advanced practice providers with a program called Physician/Provider WOW Service Awards. From those who are nominated, one Physician or Provider of the Month is chosen. And, from a year’s worth of Physician or Provider of the Month winners, one Physician of the Year and one Advanced Practice Provider of the Year is selected.
Community members and hospital team members are encouraged to nominate a medical professional who has demonstrated a special dedication and devotion to patients in a variety of ways. For more information, call 410-871-6899.
Diaz joins Exit Realty Center
Daysi Diaz has joined the team of real estate sales professionals at EXIT Realty Center. Located at 205 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, the office is a member of EXIT Mid-Atlantic’s network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Latest Carroll County News
Business briefs offer information about Carroll County-based companies, employees and their operations, news of awards, promotions, new business openings, new hires, etc. Send your release to the Carroll County Times, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158, or cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.