Business briefs: Ribbon cutting for holiday market; Barrow completes real estate training program; Hospital announces first recipients of new award

The Dragonfly Award was created to honor team members who understand the importance of hospitality and how a positive patient experience leads to better compliance, quality and safety. The award, which includes a check for $1,000, will be presented bimonthly to two hospital team members who exemplify the award’s criteria. Community members and hospital employees are encouraged to nominate a hospital staff member for the award. For more information call 410-871-6899 or visit lifebridgehealth.org/nominations.