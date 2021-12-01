Run/walk raises funds for Center for Breast Health; Brandao named physician of month; Preston selected chair of McDaniel board | Carroll County business briefs

Shannon Burlingame, of Pikesville, was diagnosed with breast cancer and sought care at the Center for Breast Health at Carroll Hospital. Because of the cancer care she received, along with her desire to give back to the community and help other women diagnosed with cancer, Burlingame donated nearly $5,000 to the Center for Breast Health on Oct. 15. The proceeds were from a 5K run/walk organized by Burlingame’s sister, Michele Fetter, and her sister’s friends. Nearly 100 people participated in the 5K run/walk, which was held on Oct. 3 at Blackbird CrossFit, a fitness facility in Eldersburg.