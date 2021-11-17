McDaniel welcomes new full-time professors; BridgingLife named Hospice Honors recipient; Lehigh Hanson joins Roadmap to carbon neutrality | BUSINESS BRIEFS

McDaniel welcomes new full-time professors
Four new full-time members recently were named to the McDaniel College faculty. Gérard Keubeung and Shaeeda Mensah join McDaniel as assistant professors, while Paul Fitzpatrick and Anna K. Lissitz have been promoted to their positions.
Fitzpatrick, of Frederick, has been promoted to assistant professor of American Sign Language. He has taught various courses for both undergraduate and graduate students, from beginner to advanced ASL, as well as Deaf cultural studies, American Sign Language and Deaf literature, and the history and culture of the Deaf community.
Fitzpatrick, who holds both a bachelor’s degree in Deaf Studies and a master’s degree in Sign Language Education from Gallaudet University, has served as an American Sign Language lecturer at McDaniel since 2016. Previously, he worked as an American Sign Language instructor at the Maryland School for the Deaf’s Columbia campus; J. Sargent Reynolds Community College, Richmond, Virginia; American University in Washington; Frederick Community College; Gallaudet University in Washington; and Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, Virginia.
Keubeung, of Westminster, is a new assistant professor of French at McDaniel. He teaches a variety of courses at ranging from elementary and intermediate French to Francophone culture, African diaspora in France, and Francophone Caribbean and Francophone African cinema. Prior to McDaniel, Keubeung taught as a visiting assistant professor at Bowdoin College. His research interests are in French and Francophone literature and cinema, Caribbean literature and cultures, French colonization and imperialism, and diaspora studies. Keubeung graduated from the University of Yaoundé in Cameroon and earned a master’s degree in Francophone studies from the University of Oregon. He holds a Ph.D. in French from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Lissitz, of Chester, who previously served as an adjunct instructor in McDaniel’s data analytics program, joins McDaniel as assistant professor of data analytics. Lissitz has held positions in the areas of program evaluation, learning design, institutional research, and assessment. She has also worked as a consultant with K-12, higher education, and workforce development organizations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Salisbury University and both a master’s degree and Ph.D. in measurement, statistics, and evaluation from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Mensah, of Baltimore County, has joined McDaniel as assistant professor of philosophy. Mensah, whose research interests include philosophy of race, feminist philosophy, and social and political philosophy, was previously a visiting assistant professor at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She has also taught at Temple University, American University, and Morgan State University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Spelman College and both a master’s degree and Ph.D. in philosophy from The Pennsylvania State University.
BridgingLife named Hospice Honors recipient
BridgingLife, a private nonprofit hospice in Carroll County, has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
BridgingLife was one of four hospice organizations in Maryland to receive the honor. It is the fifth year that BridgingLife, formerly Carroll Hospice, has received this recognition.
BridgingLife received the award based on its Hospice CAHPS survey results. BridgingLife exceeded the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 21 out of 24 of the survey’s quality indicator measures. The survey consisted of 24 quality measures focused on the responses of patients and caregivers on their willingness to recommend BridgingLife to others.
Lehigh Hanson joins Roadmap to carbon neutrality
Lehigh Hanson Inc., which includes its Lehigh Cement plant in Union Bridge, will work to achieve carbon neutrality across the cement and concrete value chain by signing onto the Portland Cement Association’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality. In collaboration with PCA’s other member companies and experts, the Roadmap demonstrates how the U.S. cement and concrete industry can collectively address climate change, decrease greenhouse gases and eliminate barriers that are restricting environmental progress.
The Roadmap focuses on a comprehensive range of reduction strategies for stakeholders to adopt across all phases of the material’s life cycle, such as reducing CO2 from the manufacturing process, decreasing combustion emissions by changing fuel sources and shifting toward increased use of renewable electricity. Many of the solutions included in the PCA Roadmap are products, technologies and approaches that exist today and PCA intends to ensure the adoption of these solutions on a broad scale. This will accomplish near-term benefits while striving toward the long-term success of reaching carbon neutrality. With aggressive emission reduction targets charted in its own roadmap, Lehigh Hanson has already made strides in the journey to carbon neutrality, including increased focus on alternative fuels and supplementary cementitious materials as well as carbon capture storage and use research.
