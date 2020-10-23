Business briefs: RN receives Carroll Hospital award; addition to orthopaedics group; ACNB cash dividend

Roemer receives hospital award
Registered nurse Kelly Roemer, patient care coordinator, was presented with Carroll Hospital’s October Patient Safety Hero Award. A staff member at the hospital for 17 years, Roemer was recognized for her keen attention to detail while working in the pre-operative surgical unit.
Created by the Josie King Foundation, the Patient Safety Hero Award is presented to caregivers who work hard to create a culture of patient safety within their health care organization. This can be achieved through various ways including listening to patients or their family members; encouraging them to speak up and ask questions at any time; improving communication and teamwork; and addressing potential safety concerns. The award honors those who set an example for others and inspire positive change.
At Carroll Hospital, the award is given to an associate whose actions most closely meet the award’s criteria, and from a year’s worth of honorees, one Patient Safety Hero of the Year will be announced at an annual banquet.
O’Malley joins orthopaedics group
Jill O’Malley, certified physician assistant, has joined Carroll Health Group Orthopaedics. Carroll Health Group Orthopaedics is affiliated with The Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics, a LifeBridge Health partner.
O’Malley brings five years of experience to the hospital’s team of orthopaedic specialists. She earned her Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies as well as her Bachelor of Science degree in medical studies from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. In addition, she earned her Certificate of Added Qualifications in Orthopaedic Surgery from the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants.
Carroll Health Group Orthopaedics is in the 844 Professional Center, located at 844 Washington Road, Suite 102.
ACNB approves quarterly cash dividend
The board of directors of ACNB Corporation approved and declared the payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend. The cash dividend of 25 cents per share is payable on Dec. 15 to shareholders of record on Dec. 1. This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.2 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020. In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation also paid a 25-cent dividend per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
With this fourth quarter dividend, the regular quarterly cash dividends paid to shareholders for the year 2020 will total $1 per share. This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $8.7 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders for 2020, a year-over-year increase of approximately $1.8 million including the 2020 dividends paid to new shareholders resulting from the acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank, effective Jan. 11.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is the financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group Inc., Westminster. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with banking offices in Frederick County and Carroll County, respectively.
Latest Carroll County News
Business briefs offer information about Carroll County-based companies, employees and their operations, news of awards, promotions, new business openings, new hires, etc. Send your release to the Carroll County Times, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158, or cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.