Business briefs: Target names COO and elects board members; ACNB Corp. CFO to retire; McDaniel names associate provost for equity and belonging

Target names COO and elects board members
Jessica Dixon, vice president for programs & quality assurance for Target Community & Educational Services Inc., will take on the additional role of chief operating officer for the nonprofit agency. Dixon is a 2013 graduate of the human services management graduate program at McDaniel College and has held multiple leadership positions within the agency, including community living director, quality assurance director, and director of recruitment & training.
The agency elected two new board members who started their terms in July. Target’s 12 volunteer board members are charged with overseeing operations and making decisions regarding client care, governance, and financial performance. Janet Ladd is senior director of corporate services and workforce development at Carroll Community College; and Robin Kable is president of Wakefield Farm LLC.
Target is dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.
ACNB Corp. CFO to retire
David W. Cathell, executive vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer of ACNB Corp. and ACNB Bank, will retire on May 31, 2022. In addition to Cathell’s positions with ACNB Corp. and ACNB Bank, he serves as vice president and treasurer of Russell Insurance Group Inc., in Westminster. Cathell joined the organization in 2005 and was named chief financial officer in 2007.
ACNB Corp., headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is the financial holding company for the wholly owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group Inc., Westminster. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, respectively. Russell Insurance Group Inc., the corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states.
McDaniel names associate provost for equity and belonging
McDaniel College has named Richard M. Smith as the college’s inaugural associate provost for equity and belonging. In this new role, Smith provides vision and leadership to the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. He also works in collaboration with the provost to co-lead the college’s diversity, equity, and inclusion administrative committee and guides the Bias Education Response Support Team.
Smith, who graduated from McDaniel in 2000, has taught at the college as a sociology professor since 2010. For the past three years, he served as special advisor to the provost and has led diversity, equity, and inclusion academic programming, including faculty professional development and training.
Smith attended Temple University after graduating from McDaniel, where he earned both his master’s degree and Ph.D. His teaching and research has been focused on race and racism in the United States, African American culture, race and justice, and racism and religion. In addition to serving on faculty committees, he has been an advisor to the Black Student Union and Brothers Elite student organizations and a first-generation student mentor. He was the 2020 recipient of McDaniel’s Dr. Ira G. Zepp Distinguished Teaching Award, which recognizes inspired classroom work and dedication to students.
