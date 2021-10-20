Business briefs: Target names COO and elects board members; ACNB Corp. CFO to retire; McDaniel names associate provost for equity and belonging

Smith attended Temple University after graduating from McDaniel, where he earned both his master’s degree and Ph.D. His teaching and research has been focused on race and racism in the United States, African American culture, race and justice, and racism and religion. In addition to serving on faculty committees, he has been an advisor to the Black Student Union and Brothers Elite student organizations and a first-generation student mentor. He was the 2020 recipient of McDaniel’s Dr. Ira G. Zepp Distinguished Teaching Award, which recognizes inspired classroom work and dedication to students.