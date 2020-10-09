Business briefs: Dept. of Agriculture honors employees; Carroll Hospital names physician and provider of month

Dept. of Agriculture honors employees
The Maryland Department of Agriculture honored 69 employees for their years of dedicated service to the department and to the State of Maryland. Of the employees being honored, 15 have 30 or more years of service; three have 40 or more years of experience; and one has 50 years of experience.
Carroll County employees included Jason Watt, resource conservation, 20 years; Jaime Tsambikos, plant protection and weed management, five years; and Amy Vargas, animal health, five years.
Hospital names physician and provider of month
Sabir Taj, M.D., interventional radiology, and Judith Stambaugh, family nurse practitioner, have been chosen as Carroll Hospital’s April Physician of the Month and May Provider of the Month, respectively.
Affiliated with the hospital for four years, Dr. Taj was honored for his compassionate care and expert surgical skills that alleviated a patient’s severe headaches.
Judith Stambaugh, who has been affiliated with the hospital for three years, was recognized for her outstanding care and assistance at a community facility.
Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the patient care achievements of physicians, as well as physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified nurse anesthetists, with a program called Practitioner/Physician WOW Service Awards. From a year’s worth of Physician or Provider of the Month winners, one Physician of the Year and one Advanced Practice Provider of the Year is selected.
Community members and hospital associates are encouraged to nominate a medical professional who has demonstrated a special dedication and devotion to patients in a variety of ways. For more information, call 410-871-6899.
