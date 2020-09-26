Business briefs: Taneytown bank promotion; addition to Coldwell Banker office; ag lender posts second quarter results

Accruing loan volume for the first six months of 2020 was $2.78 billion, an increase of 0.95% compared to the same 2019 period. Net income for the quarter was $11.9 million, a 3.7% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, net income of $24.9 million, a 0.83% decrease from the same period in 2019. The decrease is a result of the impact of a loan payment deferral program in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. Net interest income for the second quarter was $17.3 million, a 4.6% decrease from the same time period in 2019. Nonaccrual loans of $52.8 million at June 30, 2020, were up $6.5 million from Dec. 31, 2019, and up $3.2 million from June 30, 2019. The association distributed cash patronage to its member-borrowers of $27 million in 2020.