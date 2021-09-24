Shumpert new owner of Freedom Fitness in Eldersburg; Carroll Hospital receives recognition for stroke treatment efforts | BUSINESS BRIEFS

Shumpert new owner of Freedom Fitness
Sykesville resident Breanna Shumpert is the new owner of Freedom Fitness. Freedom Fitness, which has been a part of the Eldersburg community for more than 20 years, offers a variety of fitness classes in person, livestreaming, and on-demand by certified instructors. The studio is located at 1950 Dickenson Road.
Shumpert grew up in Louisiana. She took her first group fitness class in graduate school and three years later she became a certified group fitness instructor. After teaching in Michigan for four years, Shumpert moved to Maryland in 2000 where she became part of the Freedom Fitness team, not only as an instructor but also as the program/instructor manager under the leadership of former owner Tracy Cox, who retired in July 2021.
During the 2020 pandemic, Shumpert led the way in transforming Freedom Fitness to providing livestreaming and on-demand classes alongside its in-person classes. The business offers group fitness classes taught by internationally trained, certified, and licensed group fitness professionals. The current schedule of classes includes Zumba, Yoga, Step, Pilates, Muscle Pump, Pop Dance, Barre, Kettlebell AMPD and Booty Camp Cardio.
Hospital receives recognition for stroke treatment efforts
Carroll Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Stroke Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist health care professionals to provide the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients. Each year program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.
Carroll Hospital also received the Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke. Additionally, Carroll Hospital received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.” Carroll Hospital also met specific scientific guidelines as a Primary Stroke Center or as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.
