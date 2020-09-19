Business briefs: Carroll Hospital recognizes monthly ‘SuperStars’; agricultural lender gives additional patronage distribution

Carroll Hospital recognizes monthly superstars
After a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carroll Hospital has honored four associates for their performance with the SuperStar of the Month Awards.
Bartley Maheu, main stationary engineer, was selected as the hospital’s April’s SuperStar of the Month. An associate for four years, Maheu was chosen for going above and beyond his duties to help a visitor.
Wanda Edward, environmental services aide, associate for 22 years, was chosen as May’s SuperStar of the Month for helping a staff member locate a missing item.
Tyler Ridge, multimedia and event specialist, was selected as July’s SuperStar of Month for his dedication, expertise and patience in helping staff members throughout the LifeBridge Health system transition from in-person to virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridge has been a hospital associate for five years.
Security officer Kevin Grimes, an associate for four years, was chosen as August’s SuperStar of the Month. Grimes was recognized for his attentiveness and responsiveness in ensuring everyone’s safety.
Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the achievements of members of the Carroll Hospital staff with a program called Associate WOW Service Awards. From those who are nominated to receive Associate WOW Service Awards each month, one SuperStar of the Month is chosen. One SuperStar of the Year is selected from a year’s worth of winners. Call 410-871-6833 for information on how to nominate a Carroll Hospital staff member.
Additional patronage distribution
Agricultural lender MidAtlantic Farm Credit, headquartered in Westminster, announced an additional 2019 cash patronage of $8.25 million to its members in September. This additional distribution brings the association’s total patronage sharing to $38.5 million this year.
MidAtlantic Farm Credit, part of the national Farm Credit System, serves customers in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. As a cooperative, associations within the system can share a portion of their annual profits with their borrower-members. Each association calculates its total income and expenses at the close of each year. The net income remaining, once all expenses are deducted, can then be distributed in accordance with the association’s bylaws.
MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers, providing farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages.
