Sykesville’s Norwood Ice Cream and Candy relocating to Eldersburg; Tegeler honored; MREC welcomes director | BUSINESS BRIEFS

Norwood Ice Cream and Candy Company relocating
Norwood Ice Cream and Candy Company, a gourmet small-batch ice cream maker in Sykesville, will close its location on Sykesville’s historic Main Street on Oct. 31 to begin the transition to a new location at 5957 Exchange Drive, Suite F, Eldersburg.
The company has been on Main Street since May 2017, serving craft ice cream flavors and styles made in-house daily, and also carries a full line of Wockenfuss chocolates and candies. The new location will introduce cold brew nitro coffee and housemade waffles to their menu. It will include space to hold parties, a decorative and functional ice cream cart for off-site events, and additional seating and food and drink options.
While there is no grand reopening date yet, the company is targeting to reopen later in the fall of 2021. For more information, visit www.norwoodicecream.com.
Tegeler earns financial professional honor
Harvey Tegeler of Westminster, an 18-year member of MDRT (The Premier Association of Financial Professionals) has been named to the honor roll of MDRT. Attaining membership in MDRT is a distinguishing career milestone achieved by less than 2 percent of the world’s financial services professionals. It requires Tegeler to adhere to a strict code of ethics, focus on providing top notch client service and continue to grow professionally through involvement in at least one other industry association. MDRT provides continuing education and skills improvement designed to help members provide the best in client service. It also helps members serve their community and maintain strong personal values. MDRT Honor Roll has a membership of approximately 6,200 members worldwide.
MREC welcomes new program director
Nicolette Coffey is the new program director for the Marriage and Relationship Education Center (MREC). Coffey will assist executive director Amy Gilford with the planning and delivery of relationship skills program and events for students, couples and families. She’ll be active with MREC community partners to strengthen current relationships and expand other potential partnerships in an effort to enhance the faith-based nonprofit’s mission of helping marriages and families thrive.
Coffey, a graduate of McDaniel College with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and a Master of Science in educational administration, also works at the Maryland Council on Economic Education where she serves as the outreach coordinator between MCEE and nonpublic school supervisors and teachers. She also serves as an adjunct intern supervisor at McDaniel College. A former home educator, she was an instructor at Christiana Homeschool Academy; and is active in marriage ministry within her local church.
