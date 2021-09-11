Business briefs: Wiles receives employee award; Blubaugh and Stoetzer join CMC; Physician of the month honors for Sawan and Diljon

Wiles receives employee award
Nathan Wiles has been awarded Employee of the 2nd Quarter for 2021 at The Taney Corporation, wood stairway and rail manufacturer located in Taneytown.
Wiles has been with The Taney Corporation for a year as lead press operator, and has steadily executed a high volume of stairs for numerous weeks. Additionally, Wiles makes sure the trucks get loaded and assists others with doing the job correctly. He is the liaison between the forklift driver and the shop.
Blubaugh and Stoetzer join CMC
Former Carroll County Times editors Bob Blubaugh and Pat Stoetzer have joined the staff of the Community Media Center.
Blubaugh joins the CMC as managing editor — digital content. In this newly created position, Blubaugh will lead the development of content and coverage for the CMC’s cable channels and digital media platforms. He will work closely with local governments, agencies, institutions and organizations to develop new models for local journalism including civic, participatory and curated forms of content. Blubaugh brings more than three decades of journalism experience to the role, having covered news and sports in Carroll County and Central Maryland since 1990. Blubaugh spent most of his career with the Carroll County Times, starting as a sports reporter, serving for 16 years as sports editor and, after a stint with The Baltimore Sun as a content editor, returning to the Times as news editor. Blubaugh received a degree in journalism with a minor in political science from Radford University.
Pat Stoetzer will serve as sports editor/reporter for the Community Media Center’s regional sports network, CMSportsNet. Stoetzer will lead the development of sports content and coverage, working closely with athletic department representatives, coaches and other stakeholders to deliver local sports content across multiple platforms. Stoetzer spent more than 20 years working at the Carroll County Times. He came to the Times in 1999 from Towson University as a part-time writer, then took over the high school sports beat in 2000, also covering college and pro sports. Stoetzer became Times sports editor in 2015.
The Community Media Center is a nonprofit organization serving the residents and nonprofits of Carroll County. The center operates the county’s public, education and government access center, with a mission to provide the facilities, equipment, and technical support necessary to allow everyone to affordably access today’s communications technologies.
Physician of the month honors for Sawan and Diljon
Abdel Sawan, M.D., emergency medicine; and Diljon Chahal, M.D., cardiology, were chosen as Carroll Hospital’s June and July Physicians of the Month, respectively.
Affiliated with the hospital for 15 years, Dr. Sawan was honored for his exceptional patient care. During a follow up call with a patient, he recognized that the patient needed immediate medical attention and advised her to come to the hospital’s emergency department for emergency care.
Dr. Chahal has been affiliated with the hospital for close to three years. He was recognized for his medical expertise, professionalism and friendly bedside manner, all of which have allowed his patients to feel at ease in his care.
Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the patient care achievements of physicians, as well as advanced practice providers with a program called Physician/Provider WOW Service Awards. From those who are nominated, one Physician or Provider of the Month is chosen. From a year’s worth of Physician or Provider of the Month winners, one Physician of the Year and one Advanced Practice Provider of the Year is selected. Community members and hospital team members are encouraged to nominate a medical professional who has demonstrated a special dedication and devotion to patients. For more information, call 410-871-6899.
