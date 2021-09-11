Business briefs: Wiles receives employee award; Blubaugh and Stoetzer join CMC; Physician of the month honors for Sawan and Diljon

Blubaugh joins the CMC as managing editor — digital content. In this newly created position, Blubaugh will lead the development of content and coverage for the CMC’s cable channels and digital media platforms. He will work closely with local governments, agencies, institutions and organizations to develop new models for local journalism including civic, participatory and curated forms of content. Blubaugh brings more than three decades of journalism experience to the role, having covered news and sports in Carroll County and Central Maryland since 1990. Blubaugh spent most of his career with the Carroll County Times, starting as a sports reporter, serving for 16 years as sports editor and, after a stint with The Baltimore Sun as a content editor, returning to the Times as news editor. Blubaugh received a degree in journalism with a minor in political science from Radford University.