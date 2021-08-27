Carroll Hospital announces new associate chief nursing officer; Webster joins Kahlert cancer center | BUSINESS BRIEFS

Carroll Hospital announces new associate chief nursing officer
After conducting an extensive nationwide search, Carroll Hospital has announced that Leigh Chapman, will join the organization as associate chief nursing officer on Sept. 13.
Chapman will be responsible for providing leadership for the operations of nursing services. She will have responsibility for approximately 600 team members and an annual operating budget of nearly $65 million. She will work closely with the current hospital chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, Stephanie Reid, in the development and execution of the nursing strategic plan and succession planning.
Chapman, who resides in Finksburg, brings 20 years of clinical experience, with 13 of those in leadership. She comes to Carroll Hospital from University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, where she was director of surgical nursing, rehabilitation and vascular access. She has extensive experience in infection prevention and intensive care, including surgical intensive care. Chapman earned her Master of Science in nursing leadership and management from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore, and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Stevenson University in Greenspring. She has also traveled internationally for health and wellness missions.
Webster joins Kahlert cancer center
Certified oncology nurse practitioner Maxine Webster has joined the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center.
Webster comes to the cancer center with close to 20 years of experience. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing along with her Master of Science in nursing and Master of Science in health care administration from the University of Phoenix in Arizona. She received her post master’s certificate in adult/gerontology from Maryville University of St. Louis in Missouri. In addition, Webster is board certified as an adult/gerontology primary care nurse practitioner and certified as an oncology nurse.
At cancer center, at 291 Stoner Ave. in Westminster, Webster will be seeing patients with Flavio Kruter, M.D., medical director of the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center, and Bill Gai, M.D., Ph.D., to assist in the treatment of patients with a wide range of cancers and hematological disorders.
