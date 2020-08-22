Business briefs: Partnership launched; Carroll Hospice gets high scores; Target debuts new website

Shelter Systems Limited, CCYSB launch partnership
On July 27, Shelter Systems Limited welcomed staff members from Carroll County Youth Service Bureau to celebrate the launch of its “Have a Heart” Corporate Giving Circles partnership. Shelter Systems has committed philanthropic support for CCYSB’s continuum of mental health and substance services for children, adults and families impacted in Carroll County.
Shelter Systems and CCYSB began partnering seven years ago when Shelter began to utilize the services for some of their employees. Joe Hikel, president and chief executive officer; Linda Hikel, vice president and chief financial officer; and Lenny Mills, vice president and chief operations officer from Shelter Systems, visited CCYSB for a tour of the clinic. Shelter Systems will partner with CCYSB to provide employees and their families with access to education through on-site resources, as well as continuing to be an ongoing community resource.
Established more than 44 years ago by the Hikel Family, Shelter Systems Limited was founded as a family business operating in Westminster. CCYSB is a nonprofit that has provided outpatient mental health and substance use services in Carroll County since 1972.
Carroll Hospice exceeds averages in quality scores
Carroll Hospice received high quality ratings for its care, above the state and national average, based on the caregiver’s point of view.
These high quality scores are based on results from its Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey, according to recent quality scores released by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics.
The survey asks hospice patient caregivers and families about their satisfaction with hospice services and other feedback.
Carroll Hospice outperformed the state average in all of CAHPS’s eight domains and exceeded the national average in six of the eight domains. Among the questions in these domains, patients and caregivers were asked if they would recommend Carroll Hospice to others, if patients are treated with respect, and if emotional and spiritual support are provided.
Target organization launches new website
Target Community & Educational Services Inc., a nonprofit enhancing the lives of children and adults with disabilities in Carroll and Montgomery counties, launched its new website, www.targetcommunity.org, in August. The new website shares information about programs for individuals with disabilities, the organization’s human services management graduate program in partnership with McDaniel College, employment opportunities, and accepts online donations. The new website was designed by Website GURL of Carroll County.
