Business briefs: Partnership launched; Carroll Hospice gets high scores; Target debuts new website

Shelter Systems and CCYSB began partnering seven years ago when Shelter began to utilize the services for some of their employees. Joe Hikel, president and chief executive officer; Linda Hikel, vice president and chief financial officer; and Lenny Mills, vice president and chief operations officer from Shelter Systems, visited CCYSB for a tour of the clinic. Shelter Systems will partner with CCYSB to provide employees and their families with access to education through on-site resources, as well as continuing to be an ongoing community resource.