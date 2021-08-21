Reilly receives Carroll Hospital’s DAISY Award; Parrish selected as hospital SuperStar; Knorr Brake appoints executives to leadership team | BUSINESS BRIEFS

Reilly receives DAISY Award
Registered nurse Catherine Reilly, patient navigator at the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center, was presented with Carroll Hospital’s July DAISY Award. A nurse at the hospital since 2016, Reilly was recognized for her overwhelming dedication to patients and her team. She consistently goes above and beyond her duties to assist her co-workers in delivering efficient patient care and to ensure patients are fully informed about their treatment plan.
Carroll Hospital’s DAISY Award honors outstanding health care professionals at the hospital. It is given to a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse each month to recognize his or her extraordinary efforts in delivering exceptional patient care.
Parrish selected as hospital SuperStar
Keirsten Parrish, senior medical assistant at the Center for Breast Health, was selected as Carroll Hospital’s July SuperStar of the Month. A team member for close to five years, Parrish was chosen for intervening to help a patient who was involved in an accident while calling to make an appointment at the Center for Breast Health.
Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the achievements of members of the Carroll Hospital staff with a program called Associate WOW Service Awards. From those who are nominated to receive Associate WOW Service Awards each month, one SuperStar of the Month is chosen. From a year’s worth of winners, one SuperStar of the Year is selected. Community members and hospital employees are encouraged to nominate a hospital team member who has demonstrated a special dedication and devotion to their job in a variety of ways. For more information, call 410-871-6833.
Knorr Brake Company appoints executives to leadership team
Knorr Brake Company, a manufacturer of braking, door, and HVAC systems for the mass transit rail industry, and headquartered in Westminster, has appointed two executives to the leadership team. Taking leadership positions are Diane Moore, senior director — human resources; and Kevin Simms, vice president — sales and marketing.
Moore brings nearly 30 years of comprehensive human resources experience, including 19 years with New York Air Brake LLC, the Watertown, New York-based sister company of Knorr Brake Company. Moore joined KBC in May 2021 from Anaren Microwave Inc., where she most recently served as vice president, human resources. In her new role at KBC, she leads the HR team. Moore earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from State University of New York Empire State College, Saratoga Springs, New York, along with a Master of Science, human resources management and an MBA from University of Maryland, College Park.
Simms, has more than 25 years in the rail industry. He joins KBC after serving as a senior consultant at Hatch LTK. Prior to his role at Hatch, Simms ascended through the top leadership ranks over nine years at Voith Turbo Inc., including his most recent post as managing director, North America. A Knorr Brake Company alumnus, he previously served for 10 years in progressive sales and business development roles at KBC, and four years as a North America liaison and key account manager for the European-based rail division of Knorr-Bremse. Simms is responsible for enhancing and leading the KBC sales and marketing strategy, including sales team oversight, developing new business opportunities, and creating customized solutions to meet customer needs. Simms holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia, and an MBA from Loyola University, Baltimore.
In addition to its Westminster headquarters, the company operates sales and service facilities in Carmel, New York, and Union City, California. KBC’s subsidiaries — IFE North America LLC (passenger door systems) and Merak North America LLC (climate-control systems) are co-located in Westminster. KBC is a member of the Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse.
Latest Carroll County News
Business briefs offer information about Carroll County-based companies, employees and their operations, news of awards, promotions, new business openings, new hires, etc. Send your release to the Carroll County Times, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158, or cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.