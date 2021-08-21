Reilly receives Carroll Hospital’s DAISY Award; Parrish selected as hospital SuperStar; Knorr Brake appoints executives to leadership team | BUSINESS BRIEFS

Simms, has more than 25 years in the rail industry. He joins KBC after serving as a senior consultant at Hatch LTK. Prior to his role at Hatch, Simms ascended through the top leadership ranks over nine years at Voith Turbo Inc., including his most recent post as managing director, North America. A Knorr Brake Company alumnus, he previously served for 10 years in progressive sales and business development roles at KBC, and four years as a North America liaison and key account manager for the European-based rail division of Knorr-Bremse. Simms is responsible for enhancing and leading the KBC sales and marketing strategy, including sales team oversight, developing new business opportunities, and creating customized solutions to meet customer needs. Simms holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia, and an MBA from Loyola University, Baltimore.