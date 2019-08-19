Business briefs: Hospital receives awards, re-accreditation; Carroll Bancorp second quarter results

The hospital earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard re-accreditation by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for its dedication and efforts to reduce the risk of cancer for employees and covered family members. The CEO Cancer Gold Standard is a workplace wellness accreditation program that provides a framework for employers to have a healthier workplace by focusing on cancer risk reduction, early detection, access to clinical trials and high-quality care. The hospital earned Gold Standard accreditation following an evaluation to ensure it satisfied requirements including implementing programs to discourage tobacco use and support tobacco cessation; encouraging physical activity; promoting healthy nutrition and weight management; detecting cancer at its earliest stages; and providing access to quality care; and support the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.