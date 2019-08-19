Business briefs: Hospital receives awards, re-accreditation; Carroll Bancorp second quarter results

Carroll Hospital receives awards, re-accreditation
Carroll Hospital has retained its full designation as a Cardiac Interventional Center by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) following a successful on-site inspection. The designation recognizes the hospital for meeting the highest standards of quality care for patients. As a cardiac interventional center, emergency medical services providers will continue to transport heart attack patients to the hospital who may require emergency percutaneous coronary intervention, also known as emergency angioplasty. All Maryland hospitals are required to have this designation in order to perform this life-saving procedure on patients experiencing a serious type of heart attack called an ST segment elevation myocardial infarction.
The hospital received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, which recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The award was earned by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.
Carroll Hospital also received the association’s Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll award. To qualify, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA.
The hospital earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard re-accreditation by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for its dedication and efforts to reduce the risk of cancer for employees and covered family members. The CEO Cancer Gold Standard is a workplace wellness accreditation program that provides a framework for employers to have a healthier workplace by focusing on cancer risk reduction, early detection, access to clinical trials and high-quality care. The hospital earned Gold Standard accreditation following an evaluation to ensure it satisfied requirements including implementing programs to discourage tobacco use and support tobacco cessation; encouraging physical activity; promoting healthy nutrition and weight management; detecting cancer at its earliest stages; and providing access to quality care; and support the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.
Carroll Bancorp second quarter results
Carroll Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Carroll Community Bank, announced a net loss of $52,000 or 5 cents per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. By comparison, the company recorded net income of $125,000 or 11 cents per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company recorded a net loss of $39,000, or 3 cents per diluted common share, compared to net income of $183,000, or 16 cents per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The earnings per share information for all periods reflect the impact of the 5 percent stock dividend paid on May 1, 2019.
Carroll Community Bank, originally founded in 1870, is a state-chartered commercial bank with branch offices in Eldersburg, Westminster and Bethesda, along with a lending office in Mount Airy.
People and Places offers information about Carroll County-based companies, employees and their operations, news of awards, promotions, new business openings, new hires, etc. Send your release to the Carroll County Times, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158, or cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com. Information must be submitted no later than four weeks after an event; include date of the event. Items run on a first-come, first-served, space-provided basis.