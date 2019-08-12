Business briefs: Taney Corp. honors employee; Bradshaw wins award; Carroll Lutheran Village service anniversaries

Kraft receives Taney Corp. employee honor
Randy Kraft was chosen Employee of the 2nd Quarter at The Taney Corporation, a wood stairway and rail manufacturer located in Taneytown. Kraft, who works as a circular mechanic, has been with Taney for 38 years.
Bradshaw wins company award
Suzanne Bradshaw, of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Eldersburg, won the firm's Frank Finnegan Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
Carroll Lutheran Village service anniversaries
The following employees celebrated June service anniversaries at Carroll Lutheran Village: Steve Powell, of Westminster, celebrated his five-year anniversary on June 2. He is the vice president of finance. Lacey Parker, of Union Bridge, celebrated her five-year anniversary on June 26. She is a licensed practical nurse in the Health Center. Sabrina Hudicka, of Hampstead, celebrated her five-year anniversary on June 30. She is a geriatric nursing assistant in the Health Center.
Business briefs offer information about Carroll County-based companies, employees and their operations, news of awards, promotions, new business openings, new hires, etc. Send your release to the Carroll County Times, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158, or cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com. Information must be submitted no later than four weeks after an event; include date of the event. Items run on a first-come, first-served, space-provided basis.