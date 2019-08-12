Business briefs: Taney Corp. honors employee; Bradshaw wins award; Carroll Lutheran Village service anniversaries

The following employees celebrated June service anniversaries at Carroll Lutheran Village: Steve Powell, of Westminster, celebrated his five-year anniversary on June 2. He is the vice president of finance. Lacey Parker, of Union Bridge, celebrated her five-year anniversary on June 26. She is a licensed practical nurse in the Health Center. Sabrina Hudicka, of Hampstead, celebrated her five-year anniversary on June 30. She is a geriatric nursing assistant in the Health Center.