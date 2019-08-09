Advertisement

Business briefs: Jersey Mike’s supports hospice; Taney Corp. honors employee; Ruby graduates leadership program

Carroll County Times |
Aug 09, 2019 | 11:39 AM

Jersey Mike’s supports Carroll Hospice

Mount Airy Jersey Mike’s Subs selected Carroll Hospice to benefit from the restaurant’s ninth annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. The restaurant donated a total of $8,359 to Carroll Hospice—the largest amount the restaurant has raised through the month-long campaign. As part of the fundraising campaign, during March, customers were invited to come into the restaurant, make a donation to Carroll Hospice and take advantage of a variety of special offers. The campaign culminated March 27 during Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” when 100 percent of the day’s sales were donated to Carroll Hospice. Pictured, from left: Tiffany Lang, general manager of Mount Airy Jersey Mike’s Subs; Hannah Sturgill, annual funds and conference services specialist at Carroll Hospital; Nick Sargent, franchise owner of Mount Airy Jersey Mike’s Subs; and Ryan Lang, assistant manager of Mount Airy Jersey Mike’s Subs.
Randy Craft, Taney Corporation
Kraft receives Taney Corp. employee honor

Randy Kraft was chosen Employee of the 2nd Quarter at The Taney Corporation, a wood stairway and rail manufacturer located in Taneytown. Kraft, who works as a circular mechanic, has been with Taney for 38 years.

Rebecca Ruby, Carroll Lutheran Village
Ruby graduates from leadership program

Rebecca Ruby, of Westminster, has completed the Leadership Carroll Program. She was one of more than 40 graduates of the program honored during a ceremony at Martin’s Westminster on June 11. Ruby is a sales associate at Carroll Lutheran Village where she counsels prospective residents on the living options available at the Village and coordinates move-ins.

Leadership Carroll is a program of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Carroll Community College to help build civic awareness and leadership skills. The program begins with an overnight retreat in September where participants assess their leadership styles and skills. In subsequent sessions, the class spends one day a month intently focusing on one topic through site visits and guest speakers. Topics include state and local government, education, business and economic development, justice and law, media and nonprofits, and agriculture.

