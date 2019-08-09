Business briefs: Jersey Mike’s supports hospice; Taney Corp. honors employee; Ruby graduates leadership program

Jersey Mike’s supports Carroll Hospice
Kraft receives Taney Corp. employee honor
Randy Kraft was chosen Employee of the 2nd Quarter at The Taney Corporation, a wood stairway and rail manufacturer located in Taneytown. Kraft, who works as a circular mechanic, has been with Taney for 38 years.
Ruby graduates from leadership program
Rebecca Ruby, of Westminster, has completed the Leadership Carroll Program. She was one of more than 40 graduates of the program honored during a ceremony at Martin’s Westminster on June 11. Ruby is a sales associate at Carroll Lutheran Village where she counsels prospective residents on the living options available at the Village and coordinates move-ins.
Leadership Carroll is a program of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Carroll Community College to help build civic awareness and leadership skills. The program begins with an overnight retreat in September where participants assess their leadership styles and skills. In subsequent sessions, the class spends one day a month intently focusing on one topic through site visits and guest speakers. Topics include state and local government, education, business and economic development, justice and law, media and nonprofits, and agriculture.
