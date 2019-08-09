Business briefs: Jersey Mike’s supports hospice; Taney Corp. honors employee; Ruby graduates leadership program

Mount Airy Jersey Mike’s Subs selected Carroll Hospice to benefit from the restaurant’s ninth annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. The restaurant donated a total of $8,359 to Carroll Hospice—the largest amount the restaurant has raised through the month-long campaign. As part of the fundraising campaign, during March, customers were invited to come into the restaurant, make a donation to Carroll Hospice and take advantage of a variety of special offers. The campaign culminated March 27 during Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” when 100 percent of the day’s sales were donated to Carroll Hospice. Pictured, from left: Tiffany Lang, general manager of Mount Airy Jersey Mike’s Subs; Hannah Sturgill, annual funds and conference services specialist at Carroll Hospital; Nick Sargent, franchise owner of Mount Airy Jersey Mike’s Subs; and Ryan Lang, assistant manager of Mount Airy Jersey Mike’s Subs.