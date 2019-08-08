Advertisement

Business briefs: Hospital Auxiliary donation; hospital names SuperStars; Taney Corp. honors employee

Carroll County Times |
Aug 08, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Hospital Auxiliary donates to foundation
The Carroll Hospital Auxiliary made a second installment toward its 2019 pledge to raise $375,000 each year to benefit the renovation, expansion and implementation of the Comprehensive Couplet Care program in the hospital’s Family Birthplace. Mary Richards, pictured right, director of volunteer services at Carroll Hospital, presented a check for $50,000 to Amber Curtis, chair of the Carroll Hospital Foundation’s Board of Trustees, during a board meeting on June 12. In 2017, the Auxiliary entered a three-year pledge to raise a total of $1,125,000 by 2019 to benefit the hospital’s Family Birthplace. To date $900,000 has been raised with the final installment expected by the end of the year. The Auxiliary raised the funds through a variety of events and activities including the Auxiliary Fashion Show, the annual ball, and proceeds from the Auxiliary’s retail shops The Candy Striper Gift Shops, The White Rabbit Thrift Shop, the Wellness Boutique and the Beasman Boutique.
Brenda Engelkemier, Carroll Hospital
Dawn Bacon, Carroll Hospice
Hospital names June and July SuperStars of Month

Brenda Engelkemier, clinical systems analyst, was selected as Carroll Hospital’s June SuperStar of the Month; and Carroll Hospice aide Dawn Bacon was selected as Carroll Hospital’s July SuperStar of the Month.

An associate since 2016, Engelkemeir was chosen for her expertise and innovative thinking to resolve a computer software issue.

Bacon, who has been an associate since 2018, was chosen for her compassion and willingness to go well above and beyond her normal duties to assist a hospice patient.

Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the achievements of members of the Carroll Hospital staff with a program called Associate WOW Service Awards. From those who are nominated to receive Associate WOW Service Awards each month, one SuperStar of the Month is chosen. From a year’s worth of winners, one SuperStar of the Year is selected. Community members and hospital employees are encouraged to nominate a hospital staff member who has demonstrated a special dedication and devotion to his/her job in a variety of ways. For more information, call 410-871-6833.
Randy Craft, Taney Corporation
Kraft receives Taney Corp. employee honor

Randy Kraft was chosen as Employee of the 2nd Quarter at The Taney Corporation, a wood stairway and rail manufacturer located in Taneytown. Kraft, who works as a circular mechanic, has been with Taney for 38 years.

