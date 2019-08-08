Business briefs: Hospital Auxiliary donation; hospital names SuperStars; Taney Corp. honors employee

Hospital Auxiliary donates to foundation
Hospital names June and July SuperStars of Month
Brenda Engelkemier, clinical systems analyst, was selected as Carroll Hospital’s June SuperStar of the Month; and Carroll Hospice aide Dawn Bacon was selected as Carroll Hospital’s July SuperStar of the Month.
An associate since 2016, Engelkemeir was chosen for her expertise and innovative thinking to resolve a computer software issue.
Bacon, who has been an associate since 2018, was chosen for her compassion and willingness to go well above and beyond her normal duties to assist a hospice patient.
Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the achievements of members of the Carroll Hospital staff with a program called Associate WOW Service Awards. From those who are nominated to receive Associate WOW Service Awards each month, one SuperStar of the Month is chosen. From a year’s worth of winners, one SuperStar of the Year is selected. Community members and hospital employees are encouraged to nominate a hospital staff member who has demonstrated a special dedication and devotion to his/her job in a variety of ways. For more information, call 410-871-6833.
Kraft receives Taney Corp. employee honor
Randy Kraft was chosen as Employee of the 2nd Quarter at The Taney Corporation, a wood stairway and rail manufacturer located in Taneytown. Kraft, who works as a circular mechanic, has been with Taney for 38 years.
