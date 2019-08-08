Business briefs: Hospital Auxiliary donation; hospital names SuperStars; Taney Corp. honors employee

The Carroll Hospital Auxiliary made a second installment toward its 2019 pledge to raise $375,000 each year to benefit the renovation, expansion and implementation of the Comprehensive Couplet Care program in the hospital’s Family Birthplace. Mary Richards, pictured right, director of volunteer services at Carroll Hospital, presented a check for $50,000 to Amber Curtis, chair of the Carroll Hospital Foundation’s Board of Trustees, during a board meeting on June 12. In 2017, the Auxiliary entered a three-year pledge to raise a total of $1,125,000 by 2019 to benefit the hospital’s Family Birthplace. To date $900,000 has been raised with the final installment expected by the end of the year. The Auxiliary raised the funds through a variety of events and activities including the Auxiliary Fashion Show, the annual ball, and proceeds from the Auxiliary’s retail shops The Candy Striper Gift Shops, The White Rabbit Thrift Shop, the Wellness Boutique and the Beasman Boutique.