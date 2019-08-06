Advertisement

People and Places

Carroll County Times
Aug 06, 2019

Rehab 2 Perform opens third location

Rehab 2 Perform, a physical therapy and rehabilitation center, has launched its third location. The office, located in the Twin Ridge Business Center, 1202 Rising Ridge Road, Mount Airy, officially opened on May 28 and hosted a ribbon cutting on June 20. Owned by Dr. Josh Funk, the Mount Airy location will join the Frederick location, where Rehab 2 Perform (R2P) began in December 2014, and Germantown, which opened in October 2017. Dr. Zach Baker, who has been at R2P since its inception, will oversee the Mount Airy location in a regional director role. Baker is a South Carroll graduate and currently resides in Taylorsville. Along with Baker, Dr. Caleb Fatzinger and Matt Cornell will also work at the Mount Airy location. R2P accepts all major medical insurances with physical therapy and rehabilitation functioning as its primary services, along with wellness services. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, are Matt Cornell, Dr. Zach Baker, Dr. Caleb Fatzinger, Reese Baker, Dr. Josh Funk, Sharon Sexton, Britt Baker with Quinn; back row: Jim Funk, Jordan Funk, Jake Funk, Jake Armstrong, Rick Baker and Brenda Baker.
Rheingold named president of POM Chamber

Westminster resident Beth Rheingold has been appointed as the new president of the Pikesville Owings Mills Regional Chamber of Commerce, effective July 1.

Working closely with the board of directors, Rheingold will be responsible for all aspects of chamber operations including member recruitment and retention, event planning and engagement with community and government leaders.

Bringing 16 years of nonprofit experience, Rheingold most recently served as director of school and community engagement for Comprehensive Housing Assistance Inc. in Pikesville. Rheingold previously held teaching and academic administrative positions at Johns Hopkins’ Center for Talented Youth (Dickinson College) and SUNY Buffalo, where she earned her Ph.D. in English. She also taught at Garrison Forest School, McDonogh School and Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University).

Local restaurant honored for wine selection

The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844 Country House Hotel, 30 Trevanion Road, Taneytown, has been honored in Wine Spectator's 2019 Restaurant Awards, which highlight restaurants around the world that offer the best wine selections.

The awards are judged on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award. The restaurant received a Best of Award of Excellence, in which recipients offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.

The complete list of winners is featured in Wine Spectator’s August issue, on newsstands July 16, and at restaurants.winespectator.com.

