People and Places

Rheingold named president of POM Chamber
Westminster resident Beth Rheingold has been appointed as the new president of the Pikesville Owings Mills Regional Chamber of Commerce, effective July 1.
Working closely with the board of directors, Rheingold will be responsible for all aspects of chamber operations including member recruitment and retention, event planning and engagement with community and government leaders.
Bringing 16 years of nonprofit experience, Rheingold most recently served as director of school and community engagement for Comprehensive Housing Assistance Inc. in Pikesville. Rheingold previously held teaching and academic administrative positions at Johns Hopkins’ Center for Talented Youth (Dickinson College) and SUNY Buffalo, where she earned her Ph.D. in English. She also taught at Garrison Forest School, McDonogh School and Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University).
Local restaurant honored for wine selection
The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844 Country House Hotel, 30 Trevanion Road, Taneytown, has been honored in Wine Spectator's 2019 Restaurant Awards, which highlight restaurants around the world that offer the best wine selections.
The awards are judged on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award. The restaurant received a Best of Award of Excellence, in which recipients offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.
The complete list of winners is featured in Wine Spectator’s August issue, on newsstands July 16, and at restaurants.winespectator.com.
