People and Places

Rehab 2 Perform, a physical therapy and rehabilitation center, has launched its third location. The office, located in the Twin Ridge Business Center, 1202 Rising Ridge Road, Mount Airy, officially opened on May 28 and hosted a ribbon cutting on June 20. Owned by Dr. Josh Funk, the Mount Airy location will join the Frederick location, where Rehab 2 Perform (R2P) began in December 2014, and Germantown, which opened in October 2017. Dr. Zach Baker, who has been at R2P since its inception, will oversee the Mount Airy location in a regional director role. Baker is a South Carroll graduate and currently resides in Taylorsville. Along with Baker, Dr. Caleb Fatzinger and Matt Cornell will also work at the Mount Airy location. R2P accepts all major medical insurances with physical therapy and rehabilitation functioning as its primary services, along with wellness services. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, are Matt Cornell, Dr. Zach Baker, Dr. Caleb Fatzinger, Reese Baker, Dr. Josh Funk, Sharon Sexton, Britt Baker with Quinn; back row: Jim Funk, Jordan Funk, Jake Funk, Jake Armstrong, Rick Baker and Brenda Baker.