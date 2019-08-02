People and Places

Health Department Staff Receive State Awards
Several Carroll County Health Department staff were honored by the Maryland Department of Health at its Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony on June 20.
The Substance Abuse Prevention Team of Linda Auerback, LuAnn Beck-Day, Amy Laugelli, and Michelle McVay were honored with an Exceptional Performance Team Award. Health Officer Ed Singer nominated the team for their dedication to substance abuse prevention and increased community awareness.
Maggie Kunz, health planner, was honored as part of the Maryland Department of Health’s Quality Improvement Council, a group of individuals from MDH and local health departments who have undertaken quality improvement projects to increase efficiency and improve customer service, as well as support MDH accreditation. Kunz is currently on a team working to improve the state’s Environmental Health Bureau website.
Luciani joins bank’s senior management team
Barry Luciani has joined Carroll Community Bank’s senior management team as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Luciani will be responsible for the day to day operations of the bank including the branch network, business banking group and marketing along with growing the bank’s brand in its’ service area of Carroll, Howard, Baltimore and Montgomery counties.
Before joining Carroll Community Bank, Luciani worked as branch executive with Howard Bank. He has held various senior positions including 18 years with Susquehanna Bank/BB&T. Luciani has been chairman of the board for Leadership Baltimore County and Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce. He was recognized as one of SmartCEO Magazine’s Top Bankers at Susquehanna Bank in 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts/history from California University of Pennsylvania.
Carroll Community Bank a subsidiary of Carroll Bancorp Inc., is a state-chartered commercial bank with branch offices Eldersburg, Westminster and Bethesda, along with a lending office in Mount Airy.
