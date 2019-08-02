People and Places

Before joining Carroll Community Bank, Luciani worked as branch executive with Howard Bank. He has held various senior positions including 18 years with Susquehanna Bank/BB&T. Luciani has been chairman of the board for Leadership Baltimore County and Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce. He was recognized as one of SmartCEO Magazine’s Top Bankers at Susquehanna Bank in 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts/history from California University of Pennsylvania.