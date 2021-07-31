Carroll Hospital names monthly award winners; County health department announces staff promotions | BUSINESS BRIEFS

Carroll Hospital names monthly award winners
Carroll Hospital has named Leonid Levin, M.D., chief of behavioral health services, April Physician of the Month; while Matthew Smith, M.D., adult hospitalist, was chosen as the May Physician of the Month. Peer recovery coach Daron Brodie was named as the June SuperStar of the Month.
Affiliated with the hospital since 2016, Dr. Levin was recognized for his overwhelming dedication to patients, always being willing to step in and provide care whenever needed, and for being an outstanding team player on the medical staff.
Affiliated with the hospital since 2018, Dr. Smith was recognized for his efficient and compassionate care as well his consistent willingness to step in and help his medical team whenever needed.
A team member since 2020, Brodie was chosen for going above and beyond his duties to help a patient obtain the proper referral and transportation to receive the treatment he needed.
Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the extraordinary achievements of members of the Carroll Hospital staff with a program called Associate WOW Service Awards and Physician/Provider WOW Service Awards. From those who are nominated to receive these awards, one SuperStar and one Physician or Provider of the Month is chosen. From a year’s worth of winners, one SuperStar of the Year, Physician of the Year and one Advanced Practice Provider of the Year are selected. Community members and hospital associates are encouraged to nominate a hospital staff member or a medical professional who has demonstrated a special dedication and devotion to patients in a variety of ways. For more information, call 410-871-6833 or 410-871-6899.
County health department announces staff promotions
The Carroll County Health Department announced several new staff promotions.
Andrea Drenner Hanley, L.E.H.S, has been named the director of the Bureau of Environmental Health. She received her Bachelor of Science from Towson University. She started at the health department more than 33 years ago as a health educator. She started in water quality, then became a sanitarian in the food safety program in 1996. She became the supervisor of the community hygiene program, then served as the assistant director of the bureau for five years.
The Bureau of Environmental Health’s assistant director position has been filled by two staff in new roles. Matt Shipley, L.E.H.S, who previously served as the supervisor of development and plan review, has been appointed the assistant director of environmental programs. He received his bachelor’s in environmental health sciences from Salisbury University. He will oversee all programs related to the Maryland Department of the Environment, including development review, new construction and well and septic.
Lisa Staley, L.E.H.S, who has held several positions in environmental health at the health department and the Maryland Department of Health, including environmental program manager, has been appointed the assistant director of community programs. She received her bachelor’s in biology from Barton College. She will oversee all programs associated with the Maryland Department of Health, including food safety, water quality, pools, camps and schools.
Norma L. Austin MBA-HCM, BSN, CEN, CPEN, has been named the new assistant director of nursing. Austin came to the Health Department in Oct. 2020 as the COVID-19 manager. She earned her associate degree in nursing from Catonsville Community College, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Master of Health Care Management and Master of Business Administration from Baker College. She is a lifetime member of ENA-Emergency Nurses Association and board certified in both emergency and pediatric emergency nursing. She has more than 33 years of experience and leadership in emergency services, forensics, respiratory care, home health and sleep center operations with Carroll Hospital, Frederick Health and Wellspan Health.