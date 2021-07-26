Business briefs: Weigle named managing partner at Bluewater Advisory; McDaniel board of trustees elects new members

Weigle named managing partner at Bluewater Advisory
Lindsey Weigle has been promoted to managing partner at Bluewater Advisory, a national leader in talent management and leadership development, effective July 2021.
In addition to serving as project lead on various client engagements, Weigle is involved in workshops, leadership programs and other group and individual training programs. She holds a degree from Central Michigan University in interpersonal communication and public communication, with a minor in marketing.
Bluewater, headquartered in Sykesville, partners with clients to build strong organizations through their people while advancing a culture of continual professional growth and development. Bluewater assists clients through recruitment, leadership training, consulting and coaching to businesses of all sizes across the United States.
McDaniel board of trustees elects new members
McDaniel College, in Westminster, has named two new members to its board of trustees.
Jill Kortvelesy Mennicken, of Laurel, New York, earned a bachelor’s degree in English with certification in elementary education from the college in 1981. She served as senior director of business development for Forrest Solutions, a Manhattan-based staffing and outsourcing company. Prior to her retirement in 2020, she spent 37 years in sales with clients in positions for various industries. Since 2016, Mennicken has been involved with the Center for Experience and Opportunity at McDaniel as a mentor and has helped to place students in summer jobs and careers following graduation. She is also an active volunteer with Manhattan’s Big Sister program and has most recently been a reading tutor through Reading Partners in New York City. She has also held a variety of leadership roles in the Garden City Community Church in Garden City, New York.
Aaron Slaughter, of Silver Spring, graduated in 2010 with a dual degree in accounting and economics from McDaniel, where he was a three-time captain of the Green Terror football team. A certified public accountant, Slaughter is a senior manager at Withum, a national public accounting firm. He has served as a young alumni visitor to the McDaniel College Board of Trustees and on the GOLD committee of the Alumni Council representing graduates of the last decade. He has also continued to volunteer through McDaniel’s economics and business administration department with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program providing free income tax preparation services for low-to-moderate income taxpayers.
