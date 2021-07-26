Business briefs: Weigle named managing partner at Bluewater Advisory; McDaniel board of trustees elects new members

Jill Kortvelesy Mennicken, of Laurel, New York, earned a bachelor’s degree in English with certification in elementary education from the college in 1981. She served as senior director of business development for Forrest Solutions, a Manhattan-based staffing and outsourcing company. Prior to her retirement in 2020, she spent 37 years in sales with clients in positions for various industries. Since 2016, Mennicken has been involved with the Center for Experience and Opportunity at McDaniel as a mentor and has helped to place students in summer jobs and careers following graduation. She is also an active volunteer with Manhattan’s Big Sister program and has most recently been a reading tutor through Reading Partners in New York City. She has also held a variety of leadership roles in the Garden City Community Church in Garden City, New York.