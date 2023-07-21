Eldersburg cafe grand opening; Backpack giveaway at TCC, Wireless Zones; Skobel, Taylor join realty groups | BUSINESS BRIEFS

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Eldersburg cafe to hold grand opening

Whataday Café is celebrating its grand opening by donating all profits from all sales through Sunday equally between Winfield, Gamber, and Sykesville-Freedom fire departments. A grand opening event will be held Saturday throughout the day, featuring a fire truck from the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, balloon arts and face painting with Silly Willy, live music, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

The new, independent, locally owned café, which includes a drive thru, is located at the intersection of Liberty Road and Klee Mill Road, in Eldersburg. Owned and operated by Kalpesh Patel and Tony Rettaliata, the café features coffee drinks, sweet treats, and sandwiches for breakfast and lunch, with much of the food and drink products sourced locally. For more information, visit www.whatadaycafe.com.

Advertisement

Backpack giveaway at TCC and Wireless Zone stores

On July 30, at 1 p.m., more than 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide, including TCC Taneytown, 465 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, are inviting families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue, as part of the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

Advertisement

Skobel and Taylor join local realty groups

Debra Skobel has joined the team of real estate sales professionals at EXIT Realty Center, 205 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy.

Jeffrey Taylor has joined the team of agents at Weichert, Realtors, McKenna & Vane, located at 108 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Suite 202, in Mount Airy.

Business briefs offer information about Carroll County-based companies, employees and their operations, news of awards, promotions, new business openings, new hires, etc. Send your release to the Carroll County Times, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158, or cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.