Business briefs: Carroll Hospital recognizes team members for patient care; Ware honored for work at Taney Corp.

The honorees included registered nurse Melanie Morrison, team leader in The Family Birthplace, who was presented with Carroll Hospital’s November DAISY Award. A nurse at the hospital for 25 years, Morrison was recognized for her patience, attentiveness and overall compassion toward a patient who was a first-time mom, as she was preparing to give birth. Since the patient’s mother could not be with her, Morrison stood in as a supportive figure for the patient during her delivery.