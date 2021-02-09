Westminster rapper Billy Lyve encouraging kids, adults to find their ‘purpose’ with new nonprofit

Before being shot and killed two years ago in south Los Angeles, rapper Nipsey Hussle wrote his song “Victory Lap” about his journey to success.
One of the song’s lyrics is “Find your purpose or you wastin’ air,” and Westminster-based rapper Billy Lyve (given name Billy Dee Williams) used this specific lyric as motivation to start a nonprofit organization to help people find their own purpose in life.
“It just stuck with me,” Lyve said. “If you don’t find your purpose in life, whatever it is that you’re doing, then you end up like some of these people that just walk up and down the street and talk about what they want to do and what they could have done because they never truly found their purpose.”
Lyve’s organization, Find Your Purpose, hopes to mold kids and young adults into impressionable members of society by helping them find their direction in life. Lyve said he is in the beginning stages of planning and has been receiving support from the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC), a nonprofit organization for technological innovation and entrepreneurship.
Lyve, a Westminster resident, teaches a youth group called “Real Talk with Billy Lyve” at the Rise Up Community Center in Westminster every Thursday. He also owns a music production and promotion company called Wisdom Court Entertainment that specializes in all forms of music entertainment, consulting, bookings, media, marketing and promotional opportunities.
Lyve often takes the kids he mentors to the studio and teaches them how to do a variety of things such as audio engineering, videography, photography, and graphic design.
“They really, really love it,” Lyve said. “That kind of gave me the vision to do this on a bigger level by starting a nonprofit doing training and mentoring with kids and also having them actively helping me with our community outreach.”
Rise Up is a mentoring program through Together We Own It that provides a “safe space for youth to discover their strengths and abilities and to explore opportunities for success through community engagement, restorative practices and positive youth development,” according to the organization’s mission statement.
Lyve is originally from Reisterstown and he traveled back and forth between there, Sykesville and Westminster during much of his youth. He attended Liberty High School and graduated from the Gateway School in Westminster, an alternative educational setting designed to assist high school students to have successful school experiences.
Lyve chose Westminster for his business and it’s where the majority of his fan base is as well. Most of his public service centers around working with kids and planning events such as Easter egg hunts, sock hops, and other community service projects.
“When the kids look at me, I look like somebody they would see in a music video,” Lyve said. “I’ve got the tattoos, I listen to the same music they listen to, I’ve got the same issues. Because I’m so down to earth and I’ve been through what they’ve been through, it’s a lot easier for me to reach these people.”
Lyve hopes to make Wisdom Court Entertainment a secondary organization of Find Your Purpose once the nonprofit is registered. The studio is located at 2 Bond Street in Westminster and the nonprofit will share the same location as well.
“I’m a newbie to the nonprofits because I always thought my vision wasn’t good enough,” Lyve said. “By meeting these people and working with their nonprofits, they’ve said I do too much in the community to not have something legitimate to make it even bigger.”