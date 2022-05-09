25th annual Bike to Work celebration planned next week in Carroll County and beyond

Cyclists from across the region will bike to work next week to help promote public awareness of cycling safety as well as the environmental benefits of biking as a commuting option.

Since 1996, the Baltimore Metropolitan Council and regional partners have organized an annual Bike to Work celebration. The 25th annual celebration this year is scheduled May 16-22. Community members who register and bike during the event can pick up a free T-shirt and giveaway items at locations throughout the region.

There will be three pit stops in Carroll County: Patapsco Bicycles in Mount Airy and Trek Bicycles or Landon C. Burns Park, both in Westminster.

Bike rides to any location are eligible for participation in the free event including biking to the store, the playground, around the neighborhood, and to work or school.

Heather Lindsay, an employee at Patapsco Bicycles, said she loves when people ride through during Bike to Work week.

“It’s great to talk and get to know people,” she said.

Lindsay has been an avid cyclist since she was a kid, and said the activity has physical, emotional and social benefits.

“It also puts less miles on your car,” she said. “Biking is my way of getting around and exploring.”

The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County, the county health department and the Department of Recreation and Parks all invite the community to participate in the celebration. According to Lisa Carroll of the parks department, a group of cyclists will meet at 11:45 a.m., May 20 at the health department, 290 S. Center St., Westminster, for a short ride over to Landon C. Burns Park, where there will be a small rally.

Register for the weeklong celebration at https://biketoworkmd.com/ and pick up a free shirt, while supplies last.