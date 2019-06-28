Better Angels to host Sunday workshop to help cross political divide

Better Angels, a national bipartisan citizens’ movement that strives to unify America, will present a free workshop to teach skills for having political conversations across the partisan divide, according to a news release. The workshop will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m on June 30 in the large meeting room of the Westminster branch library at 50 E. Main St. VOCAL Carroll County — a group that advocates for ethical and just principles, policies, and officials in local government, according to its website — is hosting the event.