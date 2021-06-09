Becky Martin, longtime McDaniel College women’s basketball coach, Carroll County Hall of Famer, dies after 3-year fight with pancreatic cancer

Becky Martin, who coached women’s basketball at McDaniel College for more than three decades after becoming one of the program’s first true standout players, used social media last week to let friends and family know her three-year battle against stage 4 pancreatic cancer was “coming to an end.”
Martin died Tuesday night at age 62, according to friend and longtime McDaniel assistant Phil Popielski. A McDaniel spokesperson did not confirm her death, but online condolences were pouring in from former players, friends, and colleagues Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Former McDaniel player Kelsey Goretsas posted on her Facebook page Wednesday and thanked Martin for “supporting me and treating me ... as a part of your family.”
Manchester Valley girls basketball coach Heather DeWees said via Facebook post that Martin’s legacy “influenced me as a coach and a person.”
Martin won 554 games over 37 seasons as the Green Terror’s coach, and took her team to 15 Centennial Conference tournaments. The Terror won four conference titles and made six NCAA Division III postseason appearances, most recently in 2015. She remains the winningest women’s coach in Centennial history.
Martin became the 26th Division III coach in women’s hoops to reach 500 career wins in January of 2015 with a 53-38 victory over Gettysburg. All the while, she deflected those sorts of accomplishments in an effort to praise her players and their success.
“I always joked with people when they’d ask if I have any children and I would say, ‘Well, I have a couple hundred and the only bad news is I don’t get to claim them on my taxes,’ ” Martin said in 2019. “Our program has always been bigger than basketball. It’s been about the family connection and about the parents trusting us because one of the things you recognize when children come to college as young adolescents, part of the deal is to learn how to become a young professional.”
Martin took an indefinite leave of absence in August of 2018, a few months after being diagnosed with cancer. Five months after that, in January of 2019, McDaniel dedicated its Gill Center playing surface in her honor by renaming it Rebecca L. Martin Court.
“It’s honestly a tribute to her and what she means to every one of us,” Colleen Gohegan Rosberry, who played for Martin from 1980-84, said that day. “Personally, for me, she had a great amount of confidence in me that I was able to really build upon and take into my life and into my career. I feel like I owe part of my success to her and everything she brought ... she means the world to me and she’s an awesome person, very dedicated.”
Martin retired from McDaniel following the spring semester of 2019.
Martin became then-Western Maryland College’s women’s basketball head coach in the fall of 1981, one year removed from finishing her standout playing career as the Green Terror’s first 1,000-point scorer. Martin’s first three teams combined to go 13-46, and she didn’t experience a winning season until her fifth season.
Things took off from there — Martin led the Green Terror to their first 20-win season in program history in 1988-89, and built a consistent winner throughout the 1990s.
For the 10 years from 2000-01 through 2009-10, McDaniel went 201-77 (a .723 winning percentage). The Terror posted back-to-back 25-win seasons in 2004 and 2005, and reached NCAA tourney’s third round in 2004.
Martin led McDaniel to a 24-4 record in 2014-15, and the Green Terror reached the NCAA tournament for a sixth time in program history.
Martin played her high school basketball at Westminster High and arrived on the Hill in 1976, where she crafted a standout career. Martin’s 1,299 points are ninth best on the Terror’s all-time list, and her 17.3 career points per game average is second highest.
Her 39 points in a game, which Martin achieved Feb. 20, 1980, still stands as the program’s all-time mark.
Martin also played softball and volleyball, and ran track and field as well. She helped WMC’s volleyball team to three Middle Atlantic Conference titles (1977-79), and won a MAC crown in the high jump as a graduate student in 1981.
Martin earned MAC Hall of Fame honors, along with her former basketball coach Carol Fritz, in 2012. Martin is also in the Green Terror Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 2004), and the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 1996).
This story will be updated.