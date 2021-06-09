Becky Martin, longtime McDaniel College women’s basketball coach, Carroll County Hall of Famer, dies after 3-year fight with pancreatic cancer

“I always joked with people when they’d ask if I have any children and I would say, ‘Well, I have a couple hundred and the only bad news is I don’t get to claim them on my taxes,’ ” Martin said in 2019. “Our program has always been bigger than basketball. It’s been about the family connection and about the parents trusting us because one of the things you recognize when children come to college as young adolescents, part of the deal is to learn how to become a young professional.”