Black bear spotted near Eldersburg Dunkin', but ‘nothing to be alarmed about,’ expert says

Some locals waiting in line for their morning coffee saw an unusual sight at the Eldersburg Dunkin’ on Friday.
Sykesville resident Phil Tylicki was waiting in his vehicle at the drive-thru at about 9:15 a.m. when he noticed a black bear. “The bear decided to make an appearance near the vehicles,” he said.
“He was kind of roaming around. He jumped a few fences,” Tylicki said, and the bear looked like it was having the “time of his life.”
Having lived in the area for about six months after residing in the western part of the state, Tylicki said he was surprised to see the bear. He called police to report the sighting, not stopping to take photos.
“I would say it’s an unusual spot to see a bear walking around,” he said.
Tylicki said the bear hung around for five or 10 minutes than wandered away. He thought it looked young.
Spokesperson Tim Brown said the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received about six calls from concerned residents who saw a bear at about 9:30 a.m. The last caller said the bear was behind the Dunkin’ on Md. 32. The Sheriff’s Office notified the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Harry Spiker, a state bear biologist with DNR, said Friday he didn’t have personal knowledge of the Eldersburg bear sighting, but said it’s not an uncommon occurrence in the state.
“It’s kind of a routine thing this time of year,” Spiker said. “[Black bears] typically kick their young out in May or June.”
He advised residents to keep their distance if they spot a bear, and to take bird feeders or trash inside so as not to attract them.
“Treat it like you would a stray dog. Give it space, make some noise, it’ll run away,” Spiker said.
Generally, DNR doesn’t send police to bear sightings, but he said they like to be aware of bears’ movements so they can track them.
“Nothing to be alarmed about,” Spiker said.