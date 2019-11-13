Pets Available for Adoption - Week of November 11, 2019

Staffs pick of the week for the Humane Society of Carroll County. Give a friend a forever home. Humane Society Of Carroll County 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158, Reach them at 410-848-4810 or www.hscarroll.org, Baltimore Humane Society 1601 Nicodemus Rd. Reisterstown, MD 21136410-833-8848 or www.bmorehumane.org, Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue or www.aaha-rescue.org (email aaha_rescue@yahoo.com) and Double Dog Dare Rescue, www.doubledogdarerescue.org