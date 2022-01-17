Keymar barn fire | PHOTOS

Firefighters from Carroll and Frederick counties worked to extinguish a barn fire Monday on a farm in the 7300 block of Middleburg Road in Keymar. The blaze was reported at about 12:10 p.m., and was controlled after about two hours. The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory through 10 p.m., Monday, with winds up to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph, making the fire more difficult to manage.