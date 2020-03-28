Lineboro man faces arson charges after two barn fires in York County

A Lineboro man already being held in the Carroll County Detention Center on a charge of making terroristic threats is now facing arson charges for two blazes allegedly set early Friday morning just across the Pennsylvania line.
David Sterner, 64, is being charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the Northern York County Regional Police Department.
Sterner was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriffs Office and was charged after he made threats against a Carroll County resident, according to the release.
Sterner allegedly set two barns ablaze on Lineboro Road in Manheim Township between 1 and 1:50 a.m. on Friday, according to the release, which goes on to say Sterner was captured on two separate video surveillance cameras in close proximity to the fire scenes and that he “had a history” with the owners of the farms.
The Northern York County Regional Police Department release said the investigation was assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department, the release read. The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information can call 717-467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.
Lineboro fire company spokesperson Don Fair told the Times on Friday that Lineboro firefighters responded to the two barn fires and that units from four counties came together to provide mutual aid. No injuries were reported from either fire but both structures were destroyed, Fair said.