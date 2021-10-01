Separate Carroll County fires that destroyed barn, damaged car still under investigation

An early Wednesday morning fire destroyed a barn in Union Bridge and a late-night fire on the same day caused damage to a Ford Explorer in Westminster, officials said.
No one was injured in either incident, but the Union Bridge fire did hurt a farming business, according to a GoFundMe page.
A release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal stated the Union Bridge fire was noticed by a neighbor at about 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Clear View Road. A one-story barn was in flames, and the fire marshal estimated it caused $75,000 in structure damage. The contents inside that were also destroyed were estimated to cost $35,000.
The Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responder.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Oliver Alkire, spokesperson for the fire marshal’s office.
“Due to the extensive amount of damage, it will be difficult to pinpoint the exact cause,” Alkire said. “But our investigators will continue to look for the possible source and will remain diligent to do what we can to give closure to the family.”
The GoFundMe page was organized by Michael Mullinix, who wrote on the page that the farm belonged to his father. The post stated the fire was a “horrendous case of bad luck.” Although no people or animals were harmed, the farm was home to beef cattle, sheep and goats, according to the post.
“He unfortunately lost the entire barn, numerous pieces of farm equipment, the area where we manage lambing every spring (my father is extremely active in 4-H across the state) and all the hay he has produced this summer which was supposed to get him through the winter,” the post reads.
The goal for the fundraiser is $25,000 and, as of Friday afternoon, had raised $9,910.
“Anything you can offer to help would be greatly appreciated,” the post states.
Later Wednesday, the Westminster Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle fire in front of 35 West George St. There were no injuries and the estimated loss is $1,500, according to a release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor spotted a 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac on fire at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release. The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, the fire marshal’s report stated the area of origin was in the passenger compartment.
Anyone with information or cameras in the area asked to call the fire marshal’s tip line at 410-386-3050.