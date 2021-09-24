Suspect sought by Westminster Police Department after bank robbery

The Westminster Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a Thursday bank robbery.
At approximately 2:21 p.m., a suspect robbed the New Windsor State Bank located at 444 WMC Drive, according to a Westminster Police news release. No weapon was displayed and the suspect was last seen running on foot toward West Main Street, police said.
Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded via helicopter on Thursday to search the area and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deployed its K-9 unit, Captain Scott Peter of the Westminster Police Department said.
The suspect is described as a white male, between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with dark hair and a medium build, police say. He was wearing a camouflage hat, black glasses, gray T-shirt over a white shirt, black pants and tan boots.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact Lieutenant Jeffrey Schuster at (410) 848-3846. Persons may also provide information anonymously via the tips line at 410- 57-8477. To send an anonymous tip via text message, text the keyword “TIPWPD” and your tip to 847411.