Carroll County judge sentences woman to life plus 55 years in prison for 2014 murder of her landlord

Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Fred S. Hecker sentenced a Baltimore woman to life in prison plus 55 years for the 2014 murder of her landlord, whose body was found in Hampstead.

Charity Sophia Johnson (Goodwin), 39, was sentenced Friday for the June 24, 2014 kidnapping, armed robbery and murder of 50-year-old Prakash “Joey” Rampatsingh, of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Rampatsingh’s body was found on June 27, 2014, on a dirt road in the Falls Road area in Hampstead, a news release from the Office of the Carroll County State’s Attorney stated.

A jury found Johnson guilty May 19 after a five-day trial. Sentencing was deferred to Friday so that a pre-sentencing investigation could be completed by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

According to the state’s attorney, on June 24, 2014, Johnson and her boyfriend, Dwayne Thomas Rivers, lured Rampatsingh, who was their landlord, to their home in Baltimore. The two then kidnapped Rampatsingh and forced him into his own truck, taking him to withdraw money from his account at an ATM machine in Parkton, the news release stated.

The pair drove Rampatsingh to his home in Pennsylvania, with the intent to steal $40,000 that he was known to keep in his freezer, the news release said; they then drove Rampatsingh back to Maryland, where they shot him in the back of the head and left him dead on the road in Hampstead. Rampatsingh’s Dodge truck was later found abandoned in Prince George’s County.

Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker said Monday that Rivers would not be charged for Rampatsingh’s murder, as Rivers is serving a 90-year sentence in the Buena Vista Correctional Facility in Colorado for a string of armed robberies. Shoemaker said Rivers would likely spend the rest of his life in prison in Colorado and it would cost too much taxpayer money to extradite Rivers to Carroll County for a trial.

In December 2021, Maryland State Police arrested Johnson in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, according to a police news release. She was charged with 12 counts including first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, theft, motor vehicle theft, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and indicted by a grand jury in Carroll County on Dec. 17, 2021, according to Maryland State Police.

According to the news release, during sentencing Hecker said there were two “disturbing” facts in the case: Rampatsingh may have been an easier target due to his kindness to the couple, and Rampatsingh was held by the pair for more than three hours, likely knowing that he would be killed.

”Justice for Joey has been served at long last,” Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker said in the news release.

Johnson was represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, according to court documents. They could not be reached for comment.