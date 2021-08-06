xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County commissioners approve $29,000 purchase of ballistic helmets for law enforcement officers

By
Carroll County Times
Aug 06, 2021 10:50 AM
Westminster Police Lt. Steve Launchi checks a car for damage after it was found leaking coolant and its driver was found disoriented in Westminster March 6, 2020. The Westminster Police Department rolled out a new shift schedule last week that aims to better deploy officers on the streets.
Westminster Police Lt. Steve Launchi checks a car for damage after it was found leaking coolant and its driver was found disoriented in Westminster March 6, 2020. The Westminster Police Department rolled out a new shift schedule last week that aims to better deploy officers on the streets. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Law enforcement officers in Carroll County will soon have access to ballistic helmets, providing them with some additional protection during high-threat situations.

The Carroll County commissioners at their regular meeting Thursday approved a request from the Department of Public Safety and the Office of Procurement for the purchase of 100 ballistic helmets for a total cost of $29,000.

The county would purchase these helmets off a contract competitively bid by Prince George’s County and awarded to Lawmen Supply Company.

Valerie Hawkins, emergency management manager, said Carroll receives grant funding each year through the Department of Homeland Security’s State Homeland Security Grant Program. The county received a little over $118,000 for federal fiscal year 2020.

Hawkins said 25% of funds received is required to be expended on law enforcement activities.

“We work with the sheriff’s office along with the six county municipal police departments to identify gaps and develop projects,” she said. “This year the identified gap was ballistic helmets for all of the sworn law enforcement officers in the county.”

The helmets would enhance the collective operational readiness of all Carroll County law enforcement agencies and better provide for officer protection in the event of an active assailant, barricade, or other high-threat situation, according to meeting documents.

“This vital piece of personal protective equipment will be ready to access at all times,” Hawkins said.

Commissioner Dennis Fraizer, R-District 3, asked if the helmets would be capable of stopping bullets, with Col. Richard Hart of the sheriff’s office responding they would be able to stop most small rounds.

“I hope you guys never have to use them,” Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said.

Frazier added, “It’s great everyone will have access to one.”

