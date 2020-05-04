Feeding veterans: Local business organizes pop-up food pantry

A New Windsor business is opening a pop-up food pantry for veterans on Saturday.
Babylon Vault Company, a family-owned Carroll County business of 90 years, will distribute non-perishable, pre-bagged food to veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 925 Wakefield Valley Road, while supplies last. It is advertised as a drive-up, no contact event.
The business started a food drive April 27. In the first week, staff delivered 600 pounds of food collected from the drive and have more to distribute, owner Donna Babylon wrote in an email.
For more information, call 410-848-0393.