Trio of bestselling authors to visit Carroll County in August: Sandra Brown, CJ Box, Karen Abbott

She added, " Somebody asked me yesterday if I believe in writer’s block, and I kind of don’t because, you know, if a chef doesn’t feel like cooking, they still have to go to work and cook. If the surgeon doesn’t feel like operating, they still have to go and operate. And not that I’m performing surgery, but it’s a job, you know. You have to just sit down on the chair and write. Any project of any magnitude or scope, I would just give that advice: Just keep to it."