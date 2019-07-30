Trio of bestselling authors to visit Carroll County in August: Sandra Brown, CJ Box, Karen Abbott

The local library system’s Summer Author Series will bring three New York Times bestselling authors to Carroll County in the coming weeks.
Sandra Brown, CJ Box and Karen Abbott will be featured guests of a partnership between the Carroll County Public Library and A Likely Story Bookstore of Sykesville.
Each talk will begin at 7 p.m. Brown and Box will come to the Scott Center Theater at Carroll Community College, whereas Abbott will speak at the Carroll Arts Center. Tickets include a copy of the author’s latest works.
A book signing will follow each author talk and books will be available for purchase from A Likely Story Bookstore. No outside books will be permitted at the book signings.
The Times caught up with Karen Abbott, who will visit Carroll as the final author in the series.
If you see Abbott on book tour, don’t ask her about brothels. Or do, but don’t be weird about it.
When she was on a previous book tour for her book “Sin in the Second City: Madams, Ministers, Playboys, and the Battle for America’s Soul,” some guests to readings would make comments that were less than socially adept.
“People would make all kinds of jokes like, “Oh, what kind of research did you do? Wink, wink,” Abbott said. “It’s kind of like, no I didn’t prostitute myself. This is a historical account of an actual establishment.”
Aside from a few rotten apples, Abbott said she has had good interactions on her book tours.
“It’s really great to meet people who like the story, are connected with the story, who want to talk to you about it. And it’s just that weird point where the book no longer becomes yours, and it belongs to everybody else. And you have to just let it go.”
Abbott returns to digging up facets of history that have escaped popular culture in her most recent title, “The Ghosts of Eden Park; the Bootleg King, the Women Who Pursued Him, and the Murder that Shocked Jazz-Age America.”
“I think that when people think of Prohibition and the 1920s, they think about [gangster Al] Capone,” she said. “It seems like not many people are aware of the most successful bootlegger in American history if you count only alcohol."
George Remus went from being a poor German immigrant and school dropout to a wildly wealthy bootlegger who used “his brilliant intellect, rather than systematic violence to establish his empire,” Abbott said. His fortune was estimated between $20 million and $40 million. That’s not adjusting for inflation.
The bootlegger makes a minor cameo on the TV show “Boardwalk Empire" as an occasional side character, and Abbott wondered about the real history of the name.
“His real story was so much more fascinating and interesting ... I just couldn’t believe nobody had really told the story yet,” she said.
The foil for Remus is Mabel Walker Willebrandt, an assistant U.S. attorney general who built a reputation as the “First Lady of Law” going up against gangsters and bootleggers in the courtroom.
“She was 32 years old, only five years out of law school, had never prosecuted a single criminal case. And suddenly, she was in charge of every prohibition case in the country, including cases against Remus,” Abbott said.
And then there is Remus’ wife, who fell in love with the federal agent responsible for landing him behind bars, sparking a love triangle with deadly repercussions.
Abbott said research is her favorite part of the book-writing process. To write “The Ghosts of Eden Park,” she waded through more than 5,000 pages of court transcripts from Remus’ trial. Although it might read like a novel, the book’s dialogue is taken from primary sources.
She knows a research project is beginning to pan out when she digs up enough details to tell the story’s beginning, middle and end.
"Can I use the devices of fiction without actually making anything up? " she asks.
For those looking to take on their own research projects, whether large or small, she recommended keeping in touch with like-minded researchers and resources.
She added, " Somebody asked me yesterday if I believe in writer’s block, and I kind of don’t because, you know, if a chef doesn’t feel like cooking, they still have to go to work and cook. If the surgeon doesn’t feel like operating, they still have to go and operate. And not that I’m performing surgery, but it’s a job, you know. You have to just sit down on the chair and write. Any project of any magnitude or scope, I would just give that advice: Just keep to it."
More information about Abbott’s work can be found at karenabbott.net/. She also posts bite-sized historical captions on her Instagram account, @karen_abbott.
Sandra Brown
Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m., Carroll Community College, Scott Center Theater
Tickets are $25 and include a copy of “Outfox.” Purchase at any Carroll library branch or online at library.carr.org/brown.
CJ Box
Friday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Carroll Community College, Scott Center Theater
Tickets are $25 and include a copy of “The Bitterroots.” Purchase at any Carroll library branch or online at library.carr.org/box.
Karen Abbott
Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center
Tickets are $28, include a copy of “The Ghosts of Eden Park” and can be purchased at the Carroll Arts Center: www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.