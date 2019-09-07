Drug, alcohol overdoses in Carroll County continue downward year-over-year trend, data show

Drug and alcohol overdoses in Carroll County continued a year-over-year downward trend in August, with fewer overall overdoses than in August 2018 and fewer overdoses in the first eight months of 2019 compared with the same interval in 2018.
According to the latest report on overdose statistics as collected by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, there were 41 overdoses in August 2018, compared with 34 this August. Comparing the period of January through August in 2018 to this year, the report shows a 24 percent decrease, from 368 in that time frame last year to 279 this year.
There was, however, an increase in fatal drug or alcohol overdoses in August, with a total of four deaths, compared to two in August last year. But looking at year-over-year fatal overdoses from January through August shows a 39 percent decrease, with 51 deaths in 2018 and 31 in 2019.
Looking at overdoses related to specific substances from January through August, year over year, also shows decreases in both heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, which many officials believe has been a driver of fatal overdoses. Heroin overdoses decreased from eight through the end of August 2018 to six in that same period in 2019, whereas fentanyl overdoses dropped from 27 to 14, a decrease of about 48 percent.
Local health and law enforcement officials have been cautiously optimistic about the downward trends that have been evident in the reported numbers since late spring, with Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer telling the Carroll County Times in May that, while it’s always good to see fewer overdoses, "I am certainly not ready to claim victory and move on.”
Part of that is because, despite the downward trend in fentanyl-related overdoses, small concentrations of the potent drug — often found mixed with heroin or sometimes even pressed into counterfeit pharmaceutical pills mimicking medications such as Oxycodone or Xanax — can still cause spikes in overdoses.
On Wednesday, the Carroll County Health Department issued an overdose alert due to reports of multiple people overdosing in a 24-hour period, something health officials have said usually indicates at least four overdoses have occurred.
For that reason, Singer and others have stressed the importance of continuing prevention and education efforts alongside harm reduction techniques such as issuing overdose alerts and distributing naloxone, the opioid antidote sometimes known by the brand name Narcan.
One such prevention effort will be a Monday evening screening of the newly rebooted “Heroin Still Kills” film. To be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the North Carroll branch of the Carroll County Public Library, at 2255 Hanover Pike Hampstead, the event will feature a screening of the film followed by a question-and-answer session, as well as speakers including Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo and Beth Schmidt of the Maryland Coalition of Families.
The free event is sponsored by the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club. For more information, call Christopher Tomlinson at 443-789-1486.