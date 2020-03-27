Westminster woman faces assault charges

A Westminster woman faces two assault charges after allegedly hitting a person with a bottle.
Tyteeyana Dena Luby, 19, of the 100 block of Charles Street, was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault, according to online court records. Luby was released on a $1,000 bond on March 27.
According to the charging documents, a person claimed that Luby antagonized a fight verbally while they were on the phone with a friend by telling the victim to “pull up.” As the victim arrived at the residence to pick up another person, Luby also came down with a bottle of alcohol and told the person to go to the back of the residence.
The person told Luby to put the bottle down but Luby refused, according to charging documents, and the two began a physical altercation during which Luby allegedly hit the victim with the bottle of alcohol twice. The victim said she was able to get the bottle following the altercation and broke the bottle in the parking lot, and added that Luby sat on their upper chest area.
The victim was found in a vehicle by an officer with blood coming from a laceration on their forehead. The victim was transported to Carroll Hospital, according to the charging documents.
Luby has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 21.