A Mount Airy man faces two misdemeanor charges following an alleged altercation with a woman at a party.
Aren Patrick Thompson, 26, of the 7000 block of Circle Drive, was charged with one count of intoxicated endangerment and one count of assault in the second degree on Sunday, Dec. 8.
According to the statement of probable cause, Thompson was attending a party when he got into a verbal altercation with the victim, using a racial slur toward another attendee of the party. Three people who attended the party told police that Thompson slapped the victim and dragged her outside by her hair, and police noticed the victim had a red mark under her right eye and dirt stains on her clothes, according to the statement.
When contacted by police, the victim stated that nothing physical happened but also said that Thompson grabbed her by the shoulder and yanked her from the area following the verbal altercation.
Thompson was released on his own recognizance. He has a trial scheduled for March 4.
Thompson could not be reached but the victim said that he is innocent of the charges and that it was a misunderstanding.